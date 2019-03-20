South Africa: Small-Smith Extends Cheetahs Stay

Bloemfontein — The Cheetahs have announced that utility back William Small-Smith has extended his contract with the union for another two years.

The Cheetahs announced via a press statement on Wednesday that Small-Smith signed a deal until October 2021.

The talented midfielder has international experience receiving gold medals as part of the Springbok Sevens team and the Junior Springboks.

Fast and with a proven ability to finish, Small-Smith's real strength lies in his on-field organisational and leadership traits. His natural leadership on and off the field allows players around him to blossom and more of the same can be expected of this gifted midfielder.

The 26-year-old has made 61 appearances for the Cheetahs so far (16 Currie Cup, 13 Super Rugby and 32 PRO14).

Commenting on his contract extension, Small-Smith said:

"It was actually an easy decision to make. I moved to the Cheetahs to grow as a person and as a player and to get a lot game time and it was exactly what happened.

"I'm really excited about the future of Free State Rugby. I feel that the Cheetahs team is still in early stages of the PRO 14 championship - it's only our second season. I believe that we are a team who can really compete to win the competition in the next year or two.

"We have a new group of players who are starting to become better with each game played.

"I really believe that we have a bright future - not only with the Currie Cup not overlapping but also with PRO14 where we want to go from strength to strength.

"It is a privilege for me extend my contract. I just want to keep contributing and keep doing what I can do to make the team better. The goal is to win any team at any time on any day.

"I'm really excited about the next two years. I really feel fortunate to be able to do what I love. I hope that I can keep on contributing.

Announcing the contract extension, Harold Verster , Managing Director of the Free State Cheetahs (Pty) Ltd said: "William is born leader with a natural feel for the game. He has an exceptional personality and a player who will always give everything for the cause he serves. He is 100% a Cheetah and we are delighted to have him for the next two years."

