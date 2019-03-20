Kenya/Ghana: No Tickets Yet for Harambee Stars Afcon Trip to Ghana

Not even a Presidential decree seems enough to save Harambee Stars from it's perennial financial woes.

On Monday evening, Football Kenya Federation bosses were scratching their heads in search of a solution on how to fly Stars to Accra for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup final qualification match versus Ghana.

This follows the government's delayed in depositing the required funds to send this team to West Africa for this continental assignment.

"We are yet to receive funds to prepare for the Ghana assignment which is a bit of a concern as the team has reported to camp and we are hopeful they will depart for Ghana on Thursday," said FKF spokesperson Barry Otieno.

A heavy sanction or even suspension by the competition organisers await Kenya if already qualified Harambee Stars fails to honour this match that will decide the group winner.

This development comes exactly a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta assured the public the government will fund all national teams as required by law.

"Sports will take centre stage in my government's agenda this year," said Kenyatta in his speech at the Beyond Zero Half marathon on March 10.

"Our athletes are the shining star of Kenya so all the national teams, be it Harambee Stars, rugby or netball will be funded by my government. We have put in place a fund (Sports Fund) to take care of that and I want to tell our athletes that they will not lack uniforms or training shoes."

Harambee Stars have latched from one financial difficulty to another, from delayed allowances, delayed coach's salary to delayed payment of outstanding bills.