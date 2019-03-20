South Africa: Gobind Quietly Confident Ahead of Dolphins Showdown

Cape Town — Warriors coach Rivash Gobind remains calm and collected over their One-Day Cup semi-final prospects despite still having some work to do in their final two matches this week.

The Eastern Cape franchise welcome the Dolphins to St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday knowing that whichever way the result goes, it could impact massively on their play-off prospects.

Win and they will take a massive leap towards hosting a last-four match, while defeat will leave them facing a knockout before the knockouts even get going when they play their round 10 game against the Cape Cobras at the same venue on Saturday.

"We're not really worried because we understand that's the nature of the competition," Gobind insisted. "We want tight games such as the ones we've had. Yes, we've lost a couple, but we've also won some close matches as well.

"The last game was obviously not a very good performance, so we hope to bounce back from that."

The simple math for Gobind is as easy as win two from two and host a semi-final.

Gobind continued: "Ultimately destiny is still in our hands, and, as long as you are going into the back end in a position like ours, then you've got to be satisfied.

"That's how things stand, and we look forward to a good performance against the Dolphins on Wednesday."

Like the Warriors, the Dolphins are also going through a bit of a slump. The two sides, who are joint defending champions, started the 2018/19 competition with a bang, before losing their way.

The home side won three out of their first four with one washout, while the visitors claimed three successive victories before first losing.

Both have won just once since then heading into round nine.

However, Gobind says that how any team finished the competition was most important.

"They're a good side and also haven't had a great performance in their last game," he added. "It's two teams that started the competition really well, then had a bit of a hiccup in the middle and now looking to finish well.

"Ultimately, it's all about how you end these things, we've seen it in the past when last year we were also in a difficult position and then managed to get into the final, and shared the trophy."

Source: Sport24