South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Addresses Western Cape Students On 'International Relations and Solidarity'

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu, will tomorrow, 20 March 2019, deliver a keynote address to Western Cape students on: "the role of the student movement in strengthening international relations and solidarity".

Minister Sisulu has been invited by Western Cape students who have been championing the "Right to Learn" programme across tertiary institutions in the province.

The student engagement by Minister Sisulu forms part of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's Public Participation Programme aimed at celebrating Human Rights Day.

