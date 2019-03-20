19 March 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Addresses Western Cape Students On 'International Relations and Solidarity'

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu, will tomorrow, 20 March 2019, deliver a keynote address to Western Cape students on: "the role of the student movement in strengthening international relations and solidarity".

Minister Sisulu has been invited by Western Cape students who have been championing the "Right to Learn" programme across tertiary institutions in the province.

The student engagement by Minister Sisulu forms part of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's Public Participation Programme aimed at celebrating Human Rights Day.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United Goalkeeper Arthur Bartman Dies

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Arthur Bartman has died at the age of 46, Sport24 reports. Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.