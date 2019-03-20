Seychelles: Official Visit Set to Boost Bilateral Ties Between Seychelles and Saudi Arabia

press release

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Faure, arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia yesterday evening as part of his official visit to the city of Riyadh.

President Faure and his delegation were welcomed on arrival at the Riyadh King Khalid International Airport by the Minister of State for African Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, Mr Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Qattan.

During the meeting, President Faure thanked Minister Qattan for the warm welcome extended to the Seychelles delegation and expressed his hope that his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would be a stepping stone towards further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

As part of the first day of the official visit, the Presidential delegation visited two main cultural landmarks in Riyadh, the King Abdul Aziz Historical Centre and and the Al-Masmak Museum, the oldest palace in Riyadh.

Visits to the two sites were an opportunity for the delegation to learn about the history of Saudi Arabia from over ten thousand years ago to present. The guided tours also showed the methods adopted to ensure the preservation of history and culture, an area that Seychelles stands to benefit from.