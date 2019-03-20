South Africa: Parliament Calls for Assistance to Tropical Cyclone Idai Victims

press release

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has sent condolences to the families of the victims of Cyclone Idai.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Siphosezwe Masango, said that thousands of people were feared dead, and many homes were destroyed in the wake of this terrible disaster.

"The committee welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa's deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to Mozambique to assist with recovery efforts after Cyclone Idai caused severe damage, knocking down pylons and affecting power supply to Eskom. The storm damaged a Mozambican transmission line to South Africa, cutting supplies by 900 MW.

The disruptions were happening at a time when Eskom was experiencing challenges which have led to an increase in load shedding.

The committee calls upon the South African non-governmental sector, business community, churches, public representatives, and ordinary South Africans to offer donations of whatever kind, towards these victims.

For the coordination of donations, please contact 083 645 7838 or send an email to MabayaN@dirco.gov.za

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation