Sudan: Darfur Fires Destroy Hundreds of Houses, Food and Crops

Um Dukhun / Nyala — Two massive fires broke out in Central Darfur and in South Darfur on Sunday, leaving more than 250 houses destroyed.

A fire in Um Dukhun in Central Darfur destroyed more than 200 houses, large amounts of food, crops and a number of livestock.

The fire, of which the cause is yet unknown, destroyed more than 150 houses west of the Um Dukhun market. Witnesses said that the financial losses most likely enormous.

A fire in Hijeir Tongo, southeast of Nyala in South Darfur, destroyed more than 50 houses. The fire consumed large quantities of food, crops and a number of livestock.

Victims in both areas speaking to Radio Dabanga said that the incidents have left hundreds of people in the open without shelter or food. They have appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to help them.