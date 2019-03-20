19 March 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Fires Destroy Hundreds of Houses, Food and Crops

Tagged:

Related Topics

Um Dukhun / Nyala — Two massive fires broke out in Central Darfur and in South Darfur on Sunday, leaving more than 250 houses destroyed.

A fire in Um Dukhun in Central Darfur destroyed more than 200 houses, large amounts of food, crops and a number of livestock.

The fire, of which the cause is yet unknown, destroyed more than 150 houses west of the Um Dukhun market. Witnesses said that the financial losses most likely enormous.

A fire in Hijeir Tongo, southeast of Nyala in South Darfur, destroyed more than 50 houses. The fire consumed large quantities of food, crops and a number of livestock.

Victims in both areas speaking to Radio Dabanga said that the incidents have left hundreds of people in the open without shelter or food. They have appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to help them.

Sudan

Kenya Play Sudan in U-23 Afcon Qualifiers

Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu has been ruled out of Wednesday night's Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.