Sudan: Financial Excesses 'Sdg 560 Million' in Sudan States

Khartoum — Sudan's Auditor-General announced that the volume of assault on public funds and financial excesses in eleven states amounted to hundreds of millions of Sudanese Pounds in 2018.

Kassala state ranked highest in the size of the assault on public funds and financial excesses with SDG 400 million ($8,421,000*). El Gezira state came in second, with SDG 73 million.

The excesses in three of the Darfuri states in western Sudan have amounted to SDG 52 million.

Similarly, the states of South and North Kordofan and Sennar have caused financial excesses amounting to SDG 36 million.

In a report released last week, the Auditor-General attributed the financial excesses in general to the states' expenditures without documentation and the disbursement for legal persons with the names of persons.

In September last year, a report found a large number of financial irregularities and embezzlement cases in El Gedaref state. In April of the same year the Sudanese auditor-general reported a large number of "financial irregularities" in the East Darfur state accounts.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary widely in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the Market Makers Mechanism-determined daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CboS).