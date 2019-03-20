Gambia: Lessons of Gunjur/Berending - A Small Cut When Untreated Can Become a Mighty Wound

Land disputes are common in the country and is causing serious rifts between communities. Many of these disputes have been to courts or tribunal but still remain unresolved. Babylon, Taneneh, Deya, Berending, Penyem and Fallah are examples. They remain potentials for violent conflicts if not handled properly.

During the inauguration of the Land Commission, the Chairperson of the Commission stated that he believed the commission's investigative role in land disputes is to focus on the root causes of the disputes with a view to advising the minister on possible measures to mitigate them and prevent reoccurrence.

Foroyaa will get in touch with the Commission to find out progress made so far since its inception and the extent of its work.