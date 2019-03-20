19 March 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Lessons of Gunjur/Berending - A Small Cut When Untreated Can Become a Mighty Wound

Tagged:

Related Topics

Land disputes are common in the country and is causing serious rifts between communities. Many of these disputes have been to courts or tribunal but still remain unresolved. Babylon, Taneneh, Deya, Berending, Penyem and Fallah are examples. They remain potentials for violent conflicts if not handled properly.

During the inauguration of the Land Commission, the Chairperson of the Commission stated that he believed the commission's investigative role in land disputes is to focus on the root causes of the disputes with a view to advising the minister on possible measures to mitigate them and prevent reoccurrence.

Foroyaa will get in touch with the Commission to find out progress made so far since its inception and the extent of its work.

Gambia

Crossing the Deadly Ocean By Boat in Pursuit of a Football Dream

For seasoned watchers of the national team, it was no strange sight when Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet included some fresh… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.