Sudan: Al-Ghad Party Calls for Finding Channels for Dialogue With Holdouts

Khartoum — Chairman of Al-Ghad Democratic Party (GDP), Norain Adam Abdul-Ghaffar, has called the National Dialogue's General Secretariat to find forums for dialogue with those opposed to dialogue and youths, stressing the importance of reaction to the speech the President of the Republic that he recently directed to the Sudanese people and to seize this opportunity to address all issues.

Speaking at SUNA Regular Press Forum Tuesday about the current political situation, Norain affirmed his party's adherence to the National Dialogue Document, stressing that the country's issues could only be solved via dialogue.

He called for establishment of balanced relations with all countries based on the common interests, calling on the United States to remove Sudan from its list of states sponsoring terrorism.

The party's Chairman has called on the political forces and civil society to form a broad-based political and social coalition to boost the process of political and democratic transformation, adding that ballot box is the best means for peaceful transfer of power.

He called on the government to adopt further measures regarding political and economic reform.

Assistant of the chairman of the party for States' Affairs, Nasir Abdalla Ahmed, said that his party supports the unity of rank and stands against political exclusion.

He affirmed the party's adherence to the National Dialogue Document, calling on the opponents of dialogue to put interests of the homeland above the partisan interests.

Assistant of the Chairman for Social and Political Affairs, Ali Hamid Ali, said that the current situation in Sudan requires the political organizations to work for finding solutions to the issues of the country, besides working for the unity of the nation and to refrain from the narrow partisan tactics, stressing the importance of combating corruption, solving the current economic crisis and addressing youth issues.