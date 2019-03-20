19 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: MoU Signed Between Sudan University and Indonesian Universities

Khartoum — The University of Sudan for Science and Technology Tuesday, signed three memorandums understanding with Indonesian Universities.

The Vice - Chancellor of the University of Sudan for Science and Technology, Prof. Rashid Ahmed Mohamed Hussien, signed for his University and the Deputy Chairman of Dar Al-Najah University signed for the University.

Two side agreed to strengthen joint relations between Sudan and Indonesia, besides the cooperation and exchange of student, staffers experts.

The two sides also agreed on the training of academicians and professionals, holding academic and joint research projects as well as cooperation in the higher education field.

Sudan

Read the original article on SNA.

