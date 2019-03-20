19 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Briefed On Executive Performance in Gedarif State

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, has affirmed the state support to Gedarif State to enable it to achieve development and enhance the citizens' living condition.

He gave a directive during a meeting at the Republican Palace Tuesday with the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State, Brig.(security) Mubarak Mohamed Shamat, for speeding up implementation of the State's water project.

The meeting has discussed the overall situations in Gedarif State, implementation of development and service projects, top of them are state water project and Faw - Mafaza-Hawatta road.

