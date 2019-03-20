Kenya/Sudan: CAF Appoints Officials for Kenya-Sudan Olympics Qualifier

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed Egyptian officials for the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations second round qualifying match pitting Kenya's Emerging Stars against Sudan.

The match will be played on Wednesday at Al Merreikh stadium, Khartoum from 8pm.

Egyptian Nour Eldin will be the centre referee. He will be assisted by compatriots Samir Gamal Saad and Hany Abelfattah Mahmoud as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Ahmed Elghandour also from Egypt will serve as the fourth official while Youssouf Guedi Guireh from Djibouti will be the match commissioner.

Algerian Kria Samir Bouzareah will be the referee assessor in this encounter.

The second leg will be played next Tuesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani with the aggregate winner progressing to the third round where the winner between Nigeria and Libya awaits in June.

Libya host Nigeria at Ben Guerdane stadium in Tunisia in another qualifying match on Wednesday.

While the Francis Kimanzi-coached Emerging Stars eliminated Mauritius 8-1 aggregate, their opponents Sudan saw off Seychelles 2-1 on aggregate.

A total of seven teams from these qualifiers will join hosts Egypt in the final tournament scheduled for November this year in Cairo.

The top three teams will qualify for the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.