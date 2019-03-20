Kenya/Sudan: Kenya Play Sudan in U-23 Afcon Qualifiers

Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu has been ruled out of Wednesday night's Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Sudan in Omudurman.

The two teams face off at El-Merreikh Stadium in the first leg, with teams seeking to qualify for the age-group quadrennial continental championship set for Egypt in September.

The rematch will be played at Moi international sports centre, Kasarani on Tuesday.

The lanky Okumu who plies his trade at Real Monarchs in USA, was called up to the squad by coach Francis Kimanzi but has failed to make it to Sudan in time for the match.

Similarly, team captain Ovella Ochieng who is currently attached to Sweden's second-tier side Vasalund, might be forced to settle for a place on the bench.

The 21-year old who scored twice in the team's 8-1 triumph over Mauritius in the previous round of the tournament, was awaiting a connecting flight to Khartoum from Dubai on Tuesday evening.

KCB defender Micheal Kibwage is expected to captain the team in Ochieng's absence, with Sydney Lokale, AFC Leopards forward Jaffery Owiti and Sofapaka's John Avire playing in attack.

"We have almost the same squad that played (against Mauritius) but we also know that after the first round of matches, everything gets tougher," said Kimanzi.