Nigeria: 'Okagbare, Amusan, Brume Won't Sweat to Meet 2020 Olympics Standard'

An athletics statistician, Olalekan Soetan, yesterday predicted that the likes of Oluwatobiloba Amusan, Ese Brume, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor and Chukwebuka Enekwechi were top contenders to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Soetan, who was reacting to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) qualifying standard, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that these athletes would easily qualify.

He said that though there were other athletes who he was sure would qualify for the Tokyo Games, but the four were top on his list.

"Looking at the standard and Nigeria's chances, we have less than 30 athletes who are up to the task of making the automatic qualifying standard.

"Yet, many are relay events qualifiers, so to say. Four topmost Nigerian athletes won't sweat to hit the standard, and these are all individual medals prospects.

"Tobi Amusan, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, Ese Brume and Enekwechi to be precise," he said.

According to the statistician, the country's relays team are medals prospects at the Games.

Reacting to some enthusiasts' comments that the standard was unrealistic, Soetan said that it was realistic and true reflection of the level of high performance the parent body was looking for.

"Any coach or athlete complaining of the high standard is oblivious of how previous standards were set, and really don't set realistic goals years before preparing their athletes for Olympics," he said.