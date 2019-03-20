Sierra Leone: Sexual Penetration - Accused Put On Le30m Bail

Brima Bangura, 47, a driver, was on Thursday, 14th March, granted bail by Magistrate Abdul Sheriff presiding at the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.7 for allegedly penetrating a 14-year-old girl.

The accused was before the court on one count of Sexual Penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offense Act No.12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Gloria Macaulay, alleges that the accused on a date between Monday 1st October 2018 and Sunday 21st November 2018, at Upper George Brook, Dwarzack in Freetown, sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 14-years old.

In her testimony, Detective Inspector Aminata Kamara attached to the Mountain police station, IMATT, said she knew the complainant and recognized the accused.

She said she was on duty at the said station around 12pm when the complainant (Rebecca) reported a case of sexual penetration on behalf of her daughter.

He added that the file was later allocated to DPC 10358 Kargbo M. which she associated.

The witness said they later issued a medical request form to the victim and complainant which they took to the Rainbow Centre at the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital (PCMH) for treatment.

"On the 31st October 2018, I and DPC 10358 Kargbo M. obtained statement from the victim and complainant, which I signed as the recorder and the statement, was witnessed by DPC 10358 Kargbo M. On the following day, we obtained statement from the accused," she said.

However, defense counsel C. Campbell Esq. made an application for bail, stating that the accused person is a Sierra Leonean and that he would not jump bail.

He said his client has reliable and credible sureties that would stand in his recognizance, thus pleading with the magistrate to grant him bail.

Magistrate Sheriff upheld the application of the defense and put the accused on Le30 million bail and two sureties.

He said the sureties must produce national ID cards and should be residents of Freetown, and that the bail should be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar of the High Court.

The matter was adjourned to Tuesday, 19th March.