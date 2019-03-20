Sierra Leone: Sierratel Launches Independence Anniversary Promo

The country's own mobile network, SIERRATEL, has launched the 58th Independence Anniversary promotion last Friday, March 15, in which customers would benefit from its 4GLTE at the cost of Le550, 000.

The SIERRATEL Independence promotion, which runs from Friday March 15, 2019 to the 30th April, 2019, would also see users enjoying 15 days unlimited data access to the network for free.

Speaking to the press at their headquarters on Lightfoot Boston Street, Managing Director of SIERRATEL, Ing. Senesie Kallon, said as a national provider of telecommunications and ICT services in Sierra Leone, they thought it fit to celebrate Sierra Leone's Independence with a promotional offer for every Sierra Leonean.

"As part of SIERRATEL's rebranding and reposition strategy, the company places high priority to its customers. The country will benefit from multi-faceted products and service portfolios and promotional offers that the company avails to its customers," he said.

Kallon further stated that there was an increased demand for ICT services in the country, and that SIERRATEL would continue to be a critical player in mapping the way out for easy access and affordable cost.

He said persuading target audiences of the relative merits of a product, service and branding, increase awareness, create interest, generate sales or create brand loyalty, attract new customers, and expand market penetration, were among the aims and objectives of the rebranding process.

He said they cannot accomplish their promises without revenue as their long term growth was to migrate to the next generations' mobile networks, which relied substantially on investment in the core fibre backhaul network to support anticipated growth in data services.

Marketing Director, Albert Bangura-Will, said SIERRATEL was not a pushover network, and that they were atop of situation in terms of community services.

He stated that the support they were getting from the government of Sierra Leone would help them reach another level.

Will said after the 15 days unlimited data access, customers would subscribe to one of the unlimited data services which includes, 1 month unlimited data @Le550,000, 15 days unlimited data at Le300,000, with 1 week unlimited data at Le150,000 and daily unlimited data at Le25,000.

The marketing director also disclosed that the institution was planning to sell shares to interested Sierra Leoneans.

Board Chairman Ing. Shiaka Kanu, called on Sierra Leoneans to support SIERRATEL because it is a Sierra Leone owned company that will benefit the country.