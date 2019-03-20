Sierra Leone: Mercury Makes Another Millionaire

Mr. Sesay on Monday, March 3rd, 2019, was incorporated into the mass of the ever-growing Mercury International millionaires' lot after he became the first customer to win such a whopping sum in the company's Baby Product - Online Betting.

The 35-year old Sierra Leone hit his prime and walked away with Le22,652,220 (Twenty two million, six hundred and fifty two thousand, two hundred and twenty two Leones),a record winning since the inception of the product.

A (Le20,000) Twenty thousand Leones voucher with 25 teams at stake via the online betting fixtures last weekend, has provided a life changing situation for the young man.

In an all colorful presentation at the Company's Headquarters at Krootown Road, Freetown, the Chief of operations - Mr. Joseph Herb in an elated spirit, hastily congratulated the record breaking winner for such a rare win further stating that, Mr. Sesay is the current King of the Online product.

He said winning such a colossal amount is the dream of every customer and therefore referred to Mr. Sesay as, a very lucky fellow. "He wished that the money is utilized for a better use that will change the life and status of the winner for the better" He further stated.

Receiving the prize, Mr. Sesay said he was always optimistic of winning such a life-changing amount someday, and that his winning is coupled with a surprise and the actualizing of his dream. He went on to thank Mercury International for such opportunity and innovation, as the introduction of the Online Betting system has created more chances by its 24hours betting access, absolute privacy, effective service delivery, and easy access.

Inundated with humor Mr. Sesay responded to Mr Herb's courtesy investment call, by registering that he will first study the market structure candidly so as to invest to the best of his ability just as any well-minded businessman will do.

"To those out there still nurturing doubts of whether winnings at Mercury International are real, Well, let this win be a living case and motivation to you all, as Mercury's Online Betting is a product compacted of numerous exciting packages with 24hours access to make Millionaires every day", He said.