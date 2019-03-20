Sierra Leone: Sahn Malem Land Saga - More Names On Court File

Police Prosecutor, I.S Mansaray, has added three more accused persons to the 14 that were earlier charged together with Hon. Shiaka Sama, an independent Member of Parliament representing Constituency 104, Pujehun district.

The lawmaker and his constituents were charged with 24 counts ranging from public order to felonious offences contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The prosecutor has, however, added Hannah Deen, Chairlady for Sahn Malen Land Owners Association, Edward Borbor French and Alhaji Abubakarr Koroma to the file.

However, the accused who are mainly farmers, have made four appearances without the prosecution making any progress on the matter.

The matter emanated from skirmishes that occurred between community people, SOCFIN agricultural company, and the police, which resulted to the death of two people.

Hon. Sama's counsel, Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai, made an application for the matter to be discharged, stating that his clients had made four appearances without the prosecution bringing forth any witnesses.

"This is the fourth time they are appearing and if the State is not ready for their case, let the accused persons go back to their village and continue their farming. Am pleading with your lordship to acquit and discharge these accused persons for want of prosecution," he said.

He told the Bench that the accused persons had been held in a 'fictitious trial' that is not forthcoming.

But Magistrate Bonnie overruled his application and warned the prosecution to bring their witnesses on the next adjourned date.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police I. S Mansaray informed the court that he offered no evidence on the previous file, and that all records must be adopted into the new file.

Magistrate Bonnie granted the application including the bail condition and adjourned the matter to Tuesday March 19, 2019.

Hon. Shiaka Sama and his constituents are before the lower court on 24 counts of conspiracy, robbery with aggravation, store breaking and larceny, wounding, Kidnapping, assault on police, publication of false news, inciting a riotous conduct, taking part in an unlawful procession, riotous conduct, disorderly behavior, attempted kidnapping and malicious damages.

