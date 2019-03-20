Sierra Leone: 'NP Is Owned By Sierra Leoneans, Not Current or Former Presidents'

General Manager of NP (SL) limited has stated that the company is owned and managed by thirty-five committed Serra Leoneans, who sacrificed their end of service benefits in 1996 to buy the institution.

Kobi Walker reiterated that the company is not owned by current and former president or even politicians, adding that not a single president, either present or past or any other politician has one percent share in the company.

There have been rumours that former president Ernest Bai Koroma is the owner of the petroleum company, with him having the highest percent shares.

During the commissioning of the fuel station in Kabala, Mr. Walker had this to say to those present: "Not a single person who was not part of those that bought NP in 1996 has one percent share in the company. Not a single president, both present and former or a politician has a share in the company. NP is owned and managed by 35 Sierra Leoneans."

He stated that because of the selflessness and commitment of those who opted to buy the company when the government decided to sell it 23 years ago, they have been able to empower more than 350,000 Sierra Leoneans, build 38 stations countrywide and established relationship with 180 other Sierra Leonean stations.

He added that they also have their presence in Liberia, Guinea, Ivory Coast and The Gambia, and that the selflessness and dedication of those Sierra Leoneans was what was driving them forward to continue opening stations across the country.

He disclosed that some of those who bought the company in 1996 were still working tirelessly to ensure that NP continues to be the best in terms of customer care and petroleum services in the country.

Mr. Walker thanked the people of Koinadugu district, especially the township of Kabala, for their support and patronage over the years and assured of their determination to open more stations in the coming years.

Also, Chairman Board of Directors, Mike Carroll said: "We continue to grow because of the patronage and support of customers, especially Kabala. We continue to associate ourselves with Kabala because of the confidence that our products and properties are in safe hands at all times."

He added that those working presently in the company were all Sierra Leoneans, which was why they continue to record successes in the business of petroleum services.

He urged for more support and patronage from the people of Koinadugu district, with the promise of opening more stations within the district.

Earlier, Paramount Chief of Warawara Yagala Chiefdom, Gbawuru Mansaray III, thanked the management for the decision to have a new station in Kabala and assured that it will be managed and sustained.

"This station is for the people of Koinadugu district. Let us take ownership of it and ensure its maintenance at all times. We know that NP is a household name in this country and we appreciate what they have achieved thus far," he said.

He expressed hope that with the commissioning of the station, fuel shortage in the district will not be experienced as it used to be before.

Director of Petroleum Regulatory Agency, Victor Sawyer said: "NP is the biggest oil marketer in the country. What they have done here is to serve the people and ensure that fuel is available at all times."

He urged NP to continue to involve the agency in all the processes leading to the building of a fuel station and added that the commissioning of another station brings joy and adds value to the industry.