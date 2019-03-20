South Africa: No Lights, No Water

The Johannesburg Water (JW) has advised residents of the City of Johannesburg to check the load shedding schedule of their respective areas on the Eskom and City Power websites, as power outages affect water supply.

Johannesburg Water said that in the event of load shedding for the duration of four hours and more, pockets of areas will have water shortages or even low pressure because JW uses electricity to pump water from the reservoir into the towers.

"Residents are urged to make arrangements by ensuring they have water to last the duration of the outage when they are affected by load shedding. Joburg Water unfortunately does not have enough water tankers to be able to assist as a form of alternative supply because of the size of areas that get affected by load shedding," JW said in a statement.

Customers are also encouraged to check the Johannesburg Water social media platforms (Facebook: Johannesburg Water and Twitter @JHBwater) for regular updates on the status of water levels in the towers and reservoirs.

Johannesburg Water reiterated its commitment to provide a sustainable water and sanitation supply to all residents of the city.

Water restrictions still in place

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg City has warned that level 1 water restrictions are still in place and will be enforced by fines to consumers who contravened the Water Services By-laws.

Consumers are urged to report non-compliance to the JMPD 24/7 hotline on 011 758 9650.