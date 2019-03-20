South Africa: Convicted Fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga Axed As Icasa Boss Following National Assembly Resolution

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga has been removed from his position.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has, in accordance with section 8(3)(b) of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa Act, No. 13 of 2002 ("ICASA Act") given effect to the National Assembly resolution and removed him from office, according to a statement issued by the department on Wednesday.

The latest development comes after the National Assembly approved the report on Tuesday to remove Mohlaloga. The decision was unanimous, News24 reported.

Mohlaloga was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fraud and money laundering in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on February 14. Mohlaloga, who was appointed chairperson of Icasa in December 2017, was found guilty of the two charges in January 2018.

Earlier this month Ndabeni-Abrahams, acting in accordance with the Icasa Act, suspended Mohlaloga pending the conclusion of the National Assembly process to remove him from office following a resolution of the Portfolio Committee on Communications on the matter.

"The ICASA Council will, as empowered by section 5 (2) of the Act, elect an Acting Chairperson. Further, the process to appoint a new Chairperson will soon commence," communications department spokesperson Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini said.

Source: News24