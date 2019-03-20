South Africa: Icasa Chairperson Removed From Office

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has removed Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) Chairperson and Councillor Rubben Mohlaloga from office.

Mohlaloga was convicted of fraud and money laundering on 15 January 2018. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 14 February 2019.

The Minister's decision follows a resolution by the National Assembly resolution and it's in accordance with section 8(3)(b) of the ICASA Act, No. 13 of 2002 (ICASA Act).

On Wednesday, the National Assembly (NA) resolved, in terms of section 8(2)(a) of the ICASA Act to remove Mohlaloga from office with immediate effect.

Last Friday, the Minister suspended Mohlaloga pending the conclusion of the National Assembly process to remove him from office following a resolution of the Portfolio Committee on Communications on the matter.

In terms of section 6(1)(j) of the ICASA Act, a Councillor who is convicted of, amongst others, fraud; is disqualified from holding office.

The ICASA Council will, as empowered by section 5 (2)(b) of the Act, elect an Acting Chairperson. Further, the process to appoint a new Chairperson will soon commence.