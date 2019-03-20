South Africa: Workplace Challenge Retains 500 000 Jobs

The Workplace Challenge Programme (WCP) has contributed to the retention of 500 000 jobs.

A joint initiative of the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) and National Economic Development Labour Council (Nedlac), the programme that is implemented on a 24-month period with the aim to encouraging and supporting negotiated workplace change to improve productivity and job creation.

The programme operates in the form of clusters, facilitated by Productivity SA.

Productivity SA Chief Executive Officer Mothunye said the programme not only helped to retain 500 000 jobs but that it has also assisted 1 000 local companies since the inception of the entity.

"The founding principle behind the Workplace Challenge Programme is to bring management together with employees, to combine thoughts and ideas for the benefit of the organisation.

"As Productivity SA we are striving to get organisations to deliver the job speedily and on time, for a quality production line and to also mitigate against wastage," said Mothiba at the penultimate celebrations of the 20-year programme.

At the gathering held at the Sol Plaatjie Hall in Kimberley, in the Northern Cape, Mothiba said the experience garnered throughout the 20-years stands Productivity SA a better chance to assist more companies.

"Our focus going forward will be on small medium and micro enterprises (SMME) as these have been documented to be critical creators of employment in the economy. We also encourage SMMEs to join existing business formations as that is where mentorship and idea sharing takes place," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of Special Economic Zones and Economic Transformation at the dti, Sipho Zikode, commended Productivity SA for successfully managing the programme.

"We are looking forward to you broadening your scope and mandate going forward and we will look to draw on your wisdom and expertise when pursuing some of our objectives. I am referring to objectives such as Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment and the impending Fourth Industrial Revolution that is upon us," he said.