Liberia: MCC Enumerates Over 85,000 Structures in Monrovia

The city government of Monrovia through the All-Terrian Services (ATS) says the enumeration exercise has captured 85,000 structures across 10 electoral districts in Montserrado County.

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee confirmed the statement and said the exercise by the ATS captured 85,000 structures inclusive of homes, businesses, religious institutions, schools and hospitals, among others.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, March 18, Mayor Koijee announced the launch of a pilot project for waste management system, which is scheduled to commence on April 6, targeting four electoral districts, namely Districts 7,8,9, and 10.

Mayor Koijee said the project will focus on a modernized approach to proper waste management within the city limits of Monrovia.

He added, "the first phase is a test of a modernized waste collection system developed as a result of data collected from the enumeration exercise conducted by All-Terrian Services, which was hired by the MCC."

The project in the four electoral districts is expected to target approximately 36,000 out of 85,000 structures enumerated throughout the 10 electoral districts in Monrovia.

During the pilot project, Mayor Koijee said the MCC will contract Community Based Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises to conduct door-to-door collection of waste. The MCC will only be responsible to clear the two transfer stations in Monrovia and manage the landfill site.

He pointed out that all skid buckets at road sides and communities will eventually be removed and only be maintained and monitored 24 hours at market places.

The Mayor further said homes and businesses in the four pilot districts will be required to subscribe and pay for their waste at MCC identified accounts set up in communities for easy access. He noted that the MCC is working out modalities with its partners to ensure that Monrovia becomes a SMART city like other cities in the sub-region.

Mayor Koijee said as part of his vision to ensure that Monrovia becomes a SMART city, a software named "Ducor Software" has also been developed for waste tracking and household locations.

The Mayor also stressed the need for community dwellers to take full ownership of the pilot project which seeks to address waste challenges in Monrovia and its surrounding areas.

He noted that the Monrovia City Government will work with legislators of the targeted districts, Commissioners of West Point, Congo Town and Garwula Townships, including community leaders to implement the project.

Meanwhile the Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) has pledged its support to the Monrovia City Government in its implementation of a modernized waste management system.

The bank, through its representative, Mr. Elvis Crusoe, manager of the GT Bank Sinkor branch, said the bank will ensure that it will invest in the project by empowering Community Based Enterprises (CBEs) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Montserrado County District #7 Representative Solomon George embraced the idea of a modernized approach to address the waste situation in Monrovia, which hosts a district he represents.

Rep. George said only sincerity, especially from MCC field workers, CBEs and SMEs, as well as community leaders, can help foster this initiative.

He wants every inhabitant of Monrovia to work collectively with the MCC to ensure that the initiative is sustained with consistency and accuracy.