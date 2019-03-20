South Africa: Two Men Incarcerated for Rape - Kimberley

press release

The SAPS welcomes the sentences that was handed down to two Kimberley men in Court, recently. On Friday, 15 March 2019 Johannes Keletso Manase (22) and Lebogang Simon Makalake (28) both received 15 years' imprisonment for the rape of a 29-year-old female.

On 14 April 2016 at about 9pm, the victim was walking from De Beers to Galeshewe when she was accosted by three men, who dragged her into a dark area in Duncan Street, Kimberley. The men each took turns in raping her and forced the victim to accompany them to a nearby tavern in the Kimberley CBD. The female managed to escape and report the incident to her husband and the police. Two of the men are known to victim. Johannes Kaletso Manase was arrested three days later in Galeshewe and Makalake was arrested on 19 September 2016. The alleged unknown third suspect was never traced or arrested by the police. Both the men were trialled and sentenced in the Kimberley Magistrates' Court.

The Acting Frances Baard Cluster Commander, Brigadier Tip Brink lauded D/Sgt David Tau from the Kimberley SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for a job well done. The sentences comes during human rights month and truly sends out a stern message that crime will not be tolerated and being safe and secure is a basic human right.