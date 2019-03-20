South Africa: Police Hunt Callous Killers - Walmer

press release

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga is appalled at the senseless shooting of 4 young adults, leaving 3 dead and 1 fighting for her life in hospital.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 at about 22:30, Walmer police were patrolling in Yoyo Street in Walmer location when they saw 4 people lying in a field next to a gravel road. On closer observation, the members found that all four of them sustained a gunshot wounds to their heads. Two females' ages unknown and one male Sinethemba Dumezweni (23) from Walmer was already dead while the 4th female, age also unknown was still alive. At this stage, the identity of the females are unknown and the victims were shot execution style. The motive for the ruthless killing is yet to be investigated. Police have ruled out robbery as a motive as their cellphones were found at the scene.

Police is appealing to the community to assist them in identifying the deceased persons. The surviving female was wearing a black top, blue jeans, a red cap and grey new balance takkies. The second victim was wearing a white T- shirt, black shorts and a pair of black Converse takkies while the 3rd victim was wearing a black top, blue jeans and a pair of navy blue New Balance takkies.

Upon hearing the news of the shooting, Lt Gen Ntshinga has instructed the mobilisation of the 72 hour Activation Plan in that the police and the communities should not tolerate such acts of violence. 'I want these barbaric criminals behind bars and all resources including Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, and seasoned detectives to ensure that no intelligence, evidence and information that could ensure a successful arrest, is lost. To this end a dedicated team has been assigned to conduct this investigation, added Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Anyone who can assist police with their investigation is asked to contact D/Lt Col Willie Mayi on 082 697 5914 or may contact the nearest police station. All information is strictly confidential and callers may remain anonymous.