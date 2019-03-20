South Africa: Cosatu Welcomes NCOP's Select Committee On Finance's Adoption of the Pic Amendment Bill Today

press release

The federation appreciates the support and leadership provided by the Finance Committees, the ANC MPs and the Chief Whips in the NCOP and the National Assembly in developing, passing and protecting this progressive bill.

Workers look forward to seeing the PIC Bill being adopted by the NCOP on March 28 and then signed into law by President Ramaphosa.

The federation will soon make a submission and presentation on the PIC Bill to the PIC Commission of Enquiry. COSATU will engage the President to ensure that he signs the Bill when it is finally referred to him by Parliament for his assent.

For further information please contact: Matthew Parks- COSATU Parliamentary Coordinator