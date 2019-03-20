South Africa: Cosatu Is Appalled At the Hawks Failure to Act On the Steinhoff Heist

press release

The meeting was also attended by National Prosecuting authority as well as the Hawks and other state agencies.

The joint committee meeting concluded that very little work has been done by the Hawks and the prosecuting agencies and that what little progress that has taken place is unsatisfactory. The manner in which this matter is being attended to is leading to a loss of confidence by the South African public into the State abilities to confront and stop corruption.

COSATU calls for decisive action from the Hawks and the NPA. The federation calls upon Parliament to increase their oversight of the Steinhoff debacle investigation and prosecutions.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit must move with speed and freeze the assets of Markus Jooste. He has shown a complete disregard for pensioners, the public, Parliament and the law enforcement agencies. Jooste continues to live the high life, whilst workers who lost their funds through the Steinhoff debacle are thrust into poverty.