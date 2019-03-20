Liberia: Boison De Souza "Disappointed" After Being Dropped From Lone Star Squad for DR Congo

Boison Wynney De Souza: "I am disappointed because I am at my best moment and I think that this was the time to be important to the team."

Spanish-born Liberian goalkeeper Boison Wynney De Souza has expressed his disappointment after being left out of the Lone Star squad for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against DR Congo.

The red, white and blue boys are due to play the 'Leopards' of DR Congo on Sunday, March 24, in Kinshasa, Congo.

Boison Wynney, who was part of the national team squad in four of their previous five qualification games, was one of the noticeable names absent for the 20-man squad released by national team head coach Thomas Kojo. He was replaced with Barrrack Young Controllers goalkeeper Alpha Jalloh.

"I am disappointed because I am at my best and I think that this was the time to be important to the team. I am not happy with the technical decision but I respect it hundred present. I had been working hard for this game for months and to help my team achieve this important objective, which is the qualification for the AFCON," De Souza said.

"I wish the team all the best of luck. I will support my team while I am outside of the field of play with all my heart," he said.

Prior to the release of the 20-man squad, there were reports of interference by officials in the players' selection process, but coach Kojo denied the report, adding that the selection was done on technical grounds.

De Souza featured for the full 90 minutes in the national team's two away games against Zimbabwe and Congo Brazzaville, which they suffered 3-0 and 3-1 respectively. He was left on the bench as an unused substitute in the team's two home games

Meanwhile, Anthony Laffor will miss the game due to a match suspension after receiving two successive yellow cards in the team's previous two games, while Sam Johnson returned to the team after missing Liberia's 1-0 victory against Zimbabwe on November 18, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex due to injury.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers:

Alpha Jalloh - BYC

Ashely Williams - LISCR

Tommy Songo - LISCR

Defenders

Gasimu Sheikh Kouyateh - Pags FC.

Joel Johnson Alajarin - Charlotte independent.

Kemoh Kamara - LISCR

Teah Dennis - BYC

Alvin Marccornel - LPRC oilers

Aloysius Simujla - LPRC oilers

Eugene Swen - BYC

Midfielders

Allendinho Njie -Grasshopper Zurich.

Marvin Blapoh - Monrovia Club Breweries FC

Mohammad Sangare - Newcastle

Murphy Oscar Dorley -Slovan Liberec

Sylvanus Nimely - Sparta Moscow II.

Tonia Tisdell - Nea Salamanis

Terrence Morris Tisdell- Sanjoanese.

Strikers

Kpah Sean Sherman - PKNS Selangor.

Sam Johnson - Real Salt Lake

William Jebor - Wydad Casablanca