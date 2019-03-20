Somalia: SNA Troops Withdraw From Bases Over Unpaid Salaries

The Somalia National Army strike over unpaid salaries continued yesterday as troops abandoned their bases, exposing members of public to insecurity.

Yesterday, the troops withdrew from Jowhar and Mohaaday, as the government showed no signs of paying up.

A troop commander who spoke to Dalsan Radio said "We are on our way to Mogadishu to push for our pay. A hungry solider cannot defend a country".

The strike by the forces has already exposed the country, with Al-Shabab militants taking advantage of the void.

On Monday, A-Shabab temporarily took over the key town of Bal'ad , 30 kilometers north of Mogadishu, town after the Somalia National Army (SNA) pulled out, of their positions to protest over salary arrears.

The militants took over the police station and the district headquarters, where they released all prisoners being detained.

However, AMISOM and government forces intervened, sparking a deadly clash overnight