Somalia: Two Wounded in Mogadishu Car Bombing

At least two people were reported to have been wounded in a massive car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Tuesday evening.

A witness told Radio Shabelle that Dahir Hassan Hussein, a CID officer who served as district commissioner of Daynile previously was among the wounded in IED explosion in his car near KM-4 junction.

The wounded were taken to hospitals for treatment by local ambulances.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack which was the latest in a series of car bombings in the capital, some claimed by Al-Shabaab.

The government has deployed additional troops on the main streets in the capital in an attempt to avert the increasing Al-Shabaab attacks.