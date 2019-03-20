Somalia: U.S. Military Kills 3 Al-Shabab Militants

The United States military said Tuesday its special forces conducted an airstrike against al-Shabab terrorists in southern Somalia on Monday, killing three terrorists.

The U.S. Africa Command (Africom) which oversees American troops on the African continent said the latest strike was conducted in cooperation with Somali government in the vicinity of Awdheegle, Lower Shabelle region.

"This airstrike is one element of a larger strategy to support the Somali National Army as it increases pressure on the terrorist network and its recruiting efforts in the region," Africom said in a statement.

The U.S. army also said it was aware of reports alleging civilian casualties resulting from this airstrike, promising to investigate any information on civilian casualties.

"As with any allegation of civilian casualties we receive, U.S. Africa Command will review any information it has about the incident, including any relevant information provided by third parties," it said.

The Monday airstrike is the latest in a series of similar missions by the U.S. forces in Somalia in collaboration with Somali and African Union forces in the Horn of Africa country.

The strikes have largely targeted al-Shabab figureheads and based in southern Somalia where the group still maintains a strong grip in some regions.