20 March 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPLA Expresses Solidarity With Victims of Rain in Benguela

Luanda — The Secretariat of the ruling MPLA politburo expressed on Tuesday its solidarity with victims of the rain that hammered last Saturday the coastal Benguela Province, concretely Catumbela and Lobito municipalities, which killed 16 people and left dozens injured.

On a note, the MPLA Secretariat manifests consternation for those affected and urges ministerial departments, provincial governments and civil society to assist the victims through actions intended to reduce the hardships of those communities.

In face of the tragic event, the MPLA conveys its condolences to the families in mourning and Benguela provincial government, wishing quick recovery of those injured and their return soon to normal daily activities.

