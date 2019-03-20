20 March 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Justice Minister to Participate in Anti-Corruption World Forum in France

Luanda — The minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, is left Tuesday for Paris, France, to represent the Angolan Head of State in the Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, to be held on 20-21 March.

ANGOP has learnt that after the Paris forum, the minister will make na official visit to China on 22 March, where he will have a work meeting with the Chinese Justice minister and the Supreme Court Chief Justice.

During his six-day visit to China, Francisco Queiroz will visit the Arbitration Institute of the University of Political Science and Law, a medication centre and faculty.

