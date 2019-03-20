Angola: Rwandan President Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, arrived on Wednesday morning in Luanda for a 48-hour official visit to Angola aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, the Rwandan Head of State - who is in Angola at the invitation of his local counterpart - was welcomed by the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, the governor of Luanda, Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim, among other personalities.

A note issued by the Civil Office of the Angolan President, João Lourenço, states that on the same day the two heads of State will hold a meeting in the Presidential Palace, in Luanda.

The document to which ANGOP has had access says that on Thursday, the Rwandan President will leave Luanda back to his country.

Cooperation between Angola and Rwanda is being developed within the framework of regional peace and security issues.