20 March 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Checks Pace of Housing Projects in Cuanza Norte

Ndalatando — The minister of Spatial Planning and Housing, Ana Paula de Carvalho, is since last Tuesday in the northern Cuanza Norte Province, where she is evaluating the level of execution of several housing projects.

The minister was welcomed in Lucala Municipality by the provincial governor of Cuanza Norte, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, and both verified the level of conservation and occupation of a one-hundred house project, which was built five years ago.

After Lucala, the minister left for the municipality of Samba-Cajú with the aim of checking the implementation pace of another housing project.

While in the province, Ana Paula de Carvalho will also visit the new satellite city being built in Ndalatando City (provincial capital) since February last year, whose first phase comprises the construction of fourteen four-storey buildings, in a total of 212 three-bedroom flats.

The minister is being accompanied by a delegation made up of technicians from her governmental department.

