Angola: Vice President Works in Benguela Provice

Benguela — Vice President Bornito de Sousa is in the coastal Benguela Province since Wednesday morning with a view to re-launching the fisheries sector and salt production in Baia Farta Municipality.

During the 48-hour visit, the Angolan Vice President will visit the Catumbela hill, where the recent showers caused 16 human deaths, dozens injured and left several families homeless.

Bornito de Sousa's agenda includes meetings with the governor of Benguela, Rui Falcão, with representatives of the Local Government, and visits to social enterprises, said the Office of Institutional Communication and Press Office of the Vice-President of the Republic.

He is also expected to have a consultation gathering with the local community representatives and sanitary agents.

The municipality of Baia Farta is known for its great fishing potential, having exported, in the first three months of 2018, 264 tonnes of fish, 1000 tonnes of fishmeal and 350,000 litres of fish oil.

Baia Farta has an ambitious project called "Cidade do Sal" (Salt City), whose perspective is to reach 500.000 tonnes per year.