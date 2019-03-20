Nigeria: 246 Head Teachers Get Training On Moral, HIV/Aids Eradication in Katsina

Katsina — No fewer than 246 head teachers, drawn from the various states in Nigeria, have been sensitized to have more knowledge on inculcating to students, morals, dangers, prevention and eradication of HIV/AIDs in the country as well as other associated cultural issues.

The teachers, six each from the 36 states and the FCT, for this training, in addition to 24 other special cases, were sensitized under an initiative by the National Teachers Institute, NTI, in collaboration with the Faith based awareness supported by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of the initiative, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, called on the management of the Institute to organise more workshops in the area of drugs , violence in schools, cultism and examination malpractices.

Governor Masari who was represented by his Commissioner of Education, Dr. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, said the choice of the state as venue for the workshop is not a misplaced priority, as it matches the administration's commitment for the provision of quality education and functional health care services.

The NTI Director-General and Chief Executive, Prof. Garba Dahuwa Azare said that the NTI has a pool of human and material resources ready to organise any training for the Nigerian teachers.

According to him, "This is especially possible against the backdrop of the fact that we have long years of experience behind us, in addition to the long -standing relationship we have established with our co-operating universities and colleges of education around the country," Azare said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Consultant for Faith based Hiv/Aids awareness Initiative, Mr. Folorunsho Oloruntunde, said the goal of the workshop is to increase the knowledge of participating teachers on disseminating Hiv/Aids lessons from moral perspective and the associated cultural issues.

Similarly, Vice Chairman, Faith based board of trustees, Prof. Muslih Tayo Yahaya, said faith based is collaborating with NTI in order to eradicate the Hiv/ Aids diseases in the country.

Meanwhile, representative of the Senior Special Assistant to the president on SDGs , Dr. Ifeyinwa Nnamchi Ukaegbu who appreciated the federal ministry of education and the minister on their commitment towards health education also congratulated the NTI for improving the capacity of teachers to meet up with the global standard.