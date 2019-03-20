Namibia: I Don't Hate or Like Geingob - Amupanda

AFFIRMATIVE Repositioning movement activist Job Amupanda says he has no responsibilities to either like or hate president Hage Geingob as his activism was only aimed at advancing the interest of the masses.

He was responding to criticism at a media briefing in Windhoek that the AR was an 'anti-Geingob' movement, established to destabilise peace and undermine Geingob's reputation.

Tuesday's media briefing was meant to provide feedback on the meetings held over the weekend with AR representatives on the rent control board and the #MarchForLand# that took place on Monday.

When asked whether the AR was an anti-Geingob movement, Amupanda said that they have made it clear that they do not support the Geingob administration "as a continuation of the [former president Hifikepunye] Pohamba administration" because their [policies] have resulted in our country being bankrupt".

Amupanda added that "most of the people are mistaken" to think that AR was an anti-Geingob movement because their activism started during the Pohamba administration "when we were expelled in 2014, after going to Klein Kuppe".

"So I don't believe in these types of programmes. I am very clear about that. I don't believe in the current policies that the regime is perusing. The regime is hostile towards the poor and it is pro-elite, so we are very clear about that," he said.

He added that their criticism of the governments' "pro-elite" policies would continue with the next administration if the next president does not support the plight of the masses.

"I don't like Hage, I don't hate him either. I have no responsibilities of liking or hating Hage. I look at what he does. If he doesn't support our programme of action and the aspiration of our people, it [criticism] will continue to be the same," he said.

He went on to say that "in our own document we have characterised what we are as a Marxist Fanonian leftists movement with Namibian characteristics.

"We are concerned with the dignity of our people. Hage is president and if there is another president who comes and continues with the same policies, our criticism will continue," he said.