Tunisia: Mount Salloum Operation - Arms and Ammunition Seized

Tunis/Tunisia — Arms and ammunition were seized in the operation launched on Tuesday night by National Guard units in the closed military zone of Mount Salloum during which three terrorists were gunned down.

Spokesperson for the National Guard Houssem Jebabli told TAP three firearms and ammunition were seized, in addition to several detonators, grenades and explosive belts.

"Mobile phones and infrared binoculars were also seized," he added. Combing operations are still underway.

The number of terrorists killed could be revised upwards, a local security source Tuesday told TAP correspondent in the region. All security units on the ground "are safe and sound," it added.