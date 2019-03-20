20 March 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Mount Salloum Operation - Arms and Ammunition Seized

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — Arms and ammunition were seized in the operation launched on Tuesday night by National Guard units in the closed military zone of Mount Salloum during which three terrorists were gunned down.

Spokesperson for the National Guard Houssem Jebabli told TAP three firearms and ammunition were seized, in addition to several detonators, grenades and explosive belts.

"Mobile phones and infrared binoculars were also seized," he added. Combing operations are still underway.

The number of terrorists killed could be revised upwards, a local security source Tuesday told TAP correspondent in the region. All security units on the ground "are safe and sound," it added.

Tunisia

Second Edition of International Civic Forum of Education Next March 21-23 in Hammamet

The second edition of the International Civic Forum of Education will bring together in Hammamet experts, policymakers,… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.