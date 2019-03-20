Malawi: Fake Malawi Presidential Ballot Paper Sample in Circulation

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said there is a fake presidential ballot paper circulating on social media and has asked all electoral stakeholders to ignore it.

Fake ballot paper sample in circulation

According to a statement made available to Nyasa Times by the commission's Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, the ballot paper in question is not from MEC.

"The Commission will share a sample of the final template ( without security features) for stakeholders to use for voter education at an appropriate time," reads the statement.

Mwafulirwa further clarifies that the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act guides that names of candidates should be arranged following alphabetical order of surnames.

"Stakeholders are also encouraged disregard everything spread on social media if it is not coming from MEC, " reads part of the statement.

The development comes a day after MEC launched the 60-day official campaign for the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

MEC chief elections officer Sam Alfandika said the official campaign period is important as it creates an environment of free campaigning for all political parties.