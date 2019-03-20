Sudan: Al-Karib Calls for Integration of Persons With Disabilities Into Society

Khartoum — The Security and Social Development Minister, Gen. Suaad Yusuf Al-Karib affirmed the State's concern and care with persons with disabilities, their integration into society, giving them all their rights and raising their capabilities.

The Minister called while she was addressing Wednesday morning at Khartoum Holiday Villa hotel , a workshop organized by the National Council for Persons with Disabilities , in cooperation with National Project of Italy agency for support of people with disabilities in Sudan for integration of persons with disablities into society and promotion of the culture of dealing with them.

The Minister emphasized the importance of provision of work opportunities for persons with disabilities by rate of 2% in all ministries and to be providedwith means of production so that they can live a decent life. Sn/ab