20 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Jaber Calls AUHIP to Call for Resumption of Negotiation

Khartoum — The Council of Parties of Natioanl Unity has called the African Union High-level Implemntation Panel(AUHIP) which is chaired by Thabo Mbeki , to call the parties to the conflict to resume talks to reach a lasting peace in Sudan.

Secretary-General of the Council, ABOOD jabber stressed in a statement to SUNA importance of achievement of peace in this stage through practical steps.

He indicated that the country is in need of all its sons to boost the national efforts for serving interest of citizens.

Jaber, meanwhile , said the Council of Parties of National Unity supports the presidency and the executive bodies to surpass the current stage.

