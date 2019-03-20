South Africa: Gelant Misses Chiefs Clash, Odendaal Returns for Bulls

Cape Town — The Bulls go into Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Chiefs at Loftus without Warrick Gelant , who misses out with a shoulder injury.

That was confirmed when coach Pote Human named his side for what he believes will be a testing fixture given that the Chiefs are due a result.

Divan Rossouw will start in the No 15 jersey.

There is good news in that centre Burger Odendaal is back to full fitness and he has been named in the starting line-up in the No 12 jersey.

Elsewhere, the Bulls side has a familiar feel to it with skipper Handre Pollard, Duane Vermeulen and Schalk Brits all included.

Ivan van Zyl, meanwhile, starts at scrumhalf while Embrose Papier is on the bench.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05 .

Teams:

Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Jason Jenkins, 4 hanro Liebenberg, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Eli Snyman, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Dylan Sage

Chiefs

TBA

Source: Sport24