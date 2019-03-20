Uganda: Police Officer Remanded Over Shs70,000 Bribe

A police detective is in trouble for allegedly obtaining a Shs70, 000 bribe.

Detective Godfrey Kalete, who is attached to Usafi Police Station in Kisenyi, Kampala, on Tuesday appeared before Grade One Magistrate, Mr Albert Asiimwe in the Anti-Corruption Court on two counts of corruption and gratification.

Prosecution told court that early this month, while at Usafi Police Station, Kalete solicited a Shs200, 000 bribe from Ms Hanan Muhammad to recover her phone, which had been stolen.

According to Ms Muhammad, the suspect convinced her that he would contact a phone tracking expert to track and recover the phone.

On the charges of gratification, the state contends that by the time of his arrest, Kalete had received a Shs70,000 bribe as partial payment of Shs200,000.

Kalete pleaded not guilty to the charges and applied for bail arguing that he had spent 10 days in detention at Jinja Road Police station where he developed health complications that require urgent medical attention.

However, Mr Asiimwe rejected Kalete's bail request on grounds that he lacked supportive documents.

Mr Abigail Agaba, the state prosecutor told court that investigations into the matter were still ongoing and asked court to remand the suspect.

Kalete was remanded until April, 1.

Mr Kalete was arrested last week by detectives from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit that is headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema following a tip off from the complainant.

The unit, which was formed in 2019 by President Yoweri Museveni to fight corruption among public servants, has since arrested several officials over corruption-related tendencies.