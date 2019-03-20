Uganda: NRM MPs Approve Proposal for Lining Behind Candidates

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Parliamentary Caucus has endorsed a proposal to introduce lining behind candidates during internal party elections.

The party endorsed the proposal on Tuesday. The proposal was initiated by the party's Central Executive Committee headed by president, Yoweri Museveni during their February retreat at Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya District.

During their Tuesday meeting at Ngoma State Lodge, in Nakaseke District, the NRM MPs recommended the amendment of the ruling NRM party constitution to accommodate the changes during the National Delegates' Conference, later this year.

In the past, party candidates were selected through secret ballot voting which method, according to the MPs, was not transparent.

The Tuesday meeting marked the end of the eight day caucus retreat, at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

The party secretariat Senior Information Manager, Mr Rogers Mulindwa, says the MPs applauded CEC for the resolutions they have been adopting since the retreat started.

He said the MPs together with Mr Museveni trekked from Kyankwanzi to Ngoma State Lodge where the resolutions were read and approved by members.

The MPs also resolved that the government should urgently study the introduction of the National Youth Service and support government to bring down the costs of electricity to at least $ 5 cents for manufacturers.

The MPs asked government to ensure that commercial agriculture, manufacturing, the service industry and ICT are promoted to make Uganda's idle population active.

The MPs also urged government to increase budgetary support to the ICT sector and to closely monitor social media activities.