Uganda: Eight Kaweesi Murder Suspects Released On Bail, Returned to Luzira

Kampala — The International Crimes Division of the High Court yesterday released on bail eight suspects accused of murdering former Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi more than two years ago.

However, despite having been released on bail by presiding judge Lydia Mugambe Ssali, the group was returned to Luzira prison on account that they had so many documents to sign onto and yet it was past working hours.

The group, according to their lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi, will return on Friday to complete their bail process before they are released.

This now brings the total number of the suspects released on bail to 15 of the total 23.

The eight suspects, who had spent two years in detention, include; Abdurashid Mbaziira, Noordin Higenyi alias Taata Abdallazak, Yusuf Mugerwa alias Wilson, Bruhan Balyejusa alias Jimmy Masiga Ogutu, Joshua Magezi Kyambadde alias Abdu Rahman, Jibril Kalyango alias Abu Aisha, Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi alias Jimmy Ssentamu and Shafik Kasujja.

The group is part of the 23 suspects that were charged with the brutal murder of Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa.

Justice Mugambe held that all the eight suspects had presented at least three substantial sureties, which qualifies them for release on bail pending the hearing of their case.

"I am mindful of the gravity of the offence and the period spent on remand. I accordingly grant them bail," Justice Mugambe ruled.

As part of the terms and conditions of their release, the judge ordered each of the accused to pay non cash bond of Shs150m. Similarly, each of their sureties was bonded at non cash of Shs250m.

They were ordered to be reporting to the court registrar every 19th day of the month until their trial is concluded and should also not travel outside the country.

Court also considered the ruling of another High Court Judge Margaret Oguli-Oumo, who had earlier ordered government to pay the accused Shs1.7b in damages for torturing them while in police detention.

[email protected]