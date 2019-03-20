Uganda: Fr Gaetano Hits Out At MPs On Museveni's Sole Candidature

Kabale — The chairperson for Inter- Religious Council in Kigezi, Fr Gaetano Batanyenda, has said it is greed that is driving NRM MPs to continuously keep President Museveni.

"NRM MPs passing sole candidature (for Museveni) is properly understood because it's like baboons meeting to save a forest where they earn their livelihood from community members that plan to cut it down to save their crops from destruction," he said.

Fr Batanyenda, who was addressing a press conference in Kabale on Monday, added: "Religious leaders should rise up and preach against such selfish behaviour because God shall question them as to why they did not speak to save such leaders from going to hell and yet they had platforms.

"Some NRM party members are like Judas Iscariot in the Bible that betrayed his master Jesus Christ after receiving money from those that were against him. By passing such resolutions, the MPs are betraying Ugandans by denying them a chance to lead their country."

The parish priest of Kitanga Catholic Parish of Kabale Diocese said those arguing that Uganda today needs President Museveni than ever are naive.

The executive director of Kick Corruption Out of Uganda, Mr Robert Kakuru, said endorsing President Museveni as a sole candidate for 2021 without consulting the voters is dictatorial as it denies potential NRM party members the chance to participate in the NRM party primary elections for presidency.

NRM side

In reaction, the NRM communications officer, Mr Rogers Mulindwa, said religious leaders such as Fr Batanyenda should accept to take lessons on politics from politicians as they also take lectures from religious leaders on religious matters.

"The resolutions being made here shall be further discussed at district conferences scheduled for April this year, then NEC and the national delegates conference," Mr Mulindwa said.

He added: "Any member of the NRM not happy with the resolutions being made will get an opportunity to debate over them in the forth coming NRM party conferences at different levels. Why should people outside NRM party be concerned about our resolutions? The fact remains that all NRM party MPs unanimously endorsed sole candidature for President Museveni in the 2021 general elections."

