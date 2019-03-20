South Africa: 2019 National Elections - Which Parties Are Fighting for Your Vote?

Forty-eight political parties are expected to contest the national elections on May 8.
According to Sy Mamabolo, chief electoral officer of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), this is 19 more than the number of parties that contested the 2014 general elections.
The various parties signed the IEC code of conduct in Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Wednesday.
"The code holds contesting parties and candidates to a code of behaviour intended to promote conditions that are conducive to free and fair elections and creating a climate of tolerance, free political campaigning, and open public debate. It is in effect from the day of proclamation of an election until the announcement of results," the IEC said in a statement.
Here are the parties that are taking part in the 2019 elections in alphabetical order:
African Christian Democratic Party
African Congress of Democrats
African Content Movement
African Covenant
African Democratic Change
African Independent Congress
African National Congress
African People's Congress
African People's Convention
African Renaissance Unity
African Security Congress
African Transformation Movement
Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats
Agang South Africa
Al Jama-ah
Alliance for Transformation of All
Azanian People's Organisation
Better Residents Association
Black First Land First
Capitalist Party of South Africa
Democratic Alliance
Democratic Liberal Congress
Economic Emancipation Forum
Economic Freedom Fighters
Forum 4 Service Delivery
Free Democrats
Front Nasionaal/Front National
Good
Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa
Inkhatha Freedom Party
International Revelation Congress
Land Party
Minority Front
National Freedom Front National People's Ambassadors
National People's Front
Pan Africanist Congress of Azania
Patriotic Alliance
People's Revolutionary Movement
Power of African's Unity
Socialist Revolutionary Worker's Party
South African Maintenance and Estate Beneficiaries
South African National Congress of Traditional Authorities
United Democratic Movement
Vryheidsheidfront Plus
Women Forward
The IEC says there is a record number of parties contesting the provincial elections.
Gauteng has the largest number of parties contesting at 36. Western Cape and Limpopo come second with 34. KwaZulu-Natal has 31 parties contesting the provincial elections, while the North West has 29 parties. Mpumalanga and the Free State have 28 parties each. The Eastern Cape has 26 parties taking part while the Northern Cape has the smallest number at 21.
