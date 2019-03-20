South Africa: 2019 National Elections - Which Parties Are Fighting for Your Vote?

Forty-eight political parties are expected to contest the national elections on May 8.

According to Sy Mamabolo, chief electoral officer of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), this is 19 more than the number of parties that contested the 2014 general elections.

The various parties signed the IEC code of conduct in Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Wednesday.

"The code holds contesting parties and candidates to a code of behaviour intended to promote conditions that are conducive to free and fair elections and creating a climate of tolerance, free political campaigning, and open public debate. It is in effect from the day of proclamation of an election until the announcement of results," the IEC said in a statement.

Here are the parties that are taking part in the 2019 elections in alphabetical order:

African Christian Democratic Party

African Congress of Democrats

African Content Movement

African Covenant

African Democratic Change

African Independent Congress

African National Congress

African People's Congress

African People's Convention

African Renaissance Unity

African Security Congress

African Transformation Movement

Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats

Agang South Africa

Al Jama-ah

Alliance for Transformation of All

Azanian People's Organisation

Better Residents Association

Black First Land First

Capitalist Party of South Africa

Democratic Alliance

Democratic Liberal Congress

Economic Emancipation Forum

Economic Freedom Fighters

Forum 4 Service Delivery

Free Democrats

Front Nasionaal/Front National

Good

Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa

Inkhatha Freedom Party

International Revelation Congress

Land Party

Minority Front

National Freedom Front National People's Ambassadors

National People's Front

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania

Patriotic Alliance

People's Revolutionary Movement

Power of African's Unity

Socialist Revolutionary Worker's Party

South African Maintenance and Estate Beneficiaries

South African National Congress of Traditional Authorities

United Democratic Movement

Vryheidsheidfront Plus

Women Forward

The IEC says there is a record number of parties contesting the provincial elections.

Gauteng has the largest number of parties contesting at 36. Western Cape and Limpopo come second with 34. KwaZulu-Natal has 31 parties contesting the provincial elections, while the North West has 29 parties. Mpumalanga and the Free State have 28 parties each. The Eastern Cape has 26 parties taking part while the Northern Cape has the smallest number at 21.

